1  of  2
Breaking News
Police searching for Pawtucket man missing since mid-April Previously postponed Boston Marathon now canceled
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Providence mom channels grief into helping others during pandemic

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local woman is spending her free time on the streets of Providence, not only supplying masks to those in need, but also working through her own grief.

Gemelya Barros says she loves to help others and has made more than 1,000 masks to hand out to people driving and walking, as well as those experiencing homelessness.

“I know people needed them, and I live right here in the neighborhood, so I came out here and just started distributing them, every day or every other day,” she said. “This area, you run into a lot of people that need masks.”

Barros’ masks include typical face coverings, but she’s also made some with a clear mouth for the deaf community and face shields for kids.

Her daughter Shemeeka was killed in a triple murder back in 2012.

Barros says giving back to others and spreading positivity, especially in the time of the coronavirus, helps her deal with the pain of losing her daughter.

“My daughter was murdered in Providence, a triple homicide,” Barros said. “I was very angry, but I have a love in me I can’t even express sometimes.”

“So in between my tragedy, I had to think of a triumph and how to survive it myself,” she continued. “So being kind to other people, making masks, it helps with my grief.”

Barros says her masks are free but she is accepting donations of fabric. Go here to request a mask or make a donation.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com