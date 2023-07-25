PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence middle schoolers are staying engaged even while class isn’t in session.

Students at DelSesto Middle School have spent their summer building submarine robots that work underwater.

“Data shows that, when the students are involved in their learning and they really appreciate and like what they’re doing, they will perform better,” Providence Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said.

Gov. Dan McKee got a firsthand look at the middle school’s summer learning program Tuesday, which is part of his overarching plan to invest extra hours in education.

McKee hopes programs like this one will combat the learning loss that impacted students throughout the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that all our students and our kids really have the right path to understand that learning is really important and learning is something they should enjoy,” McKee said.

McKee hopes to raise academic outcomes, incomes and fitness levels statewide.

Elmark, a student participating in the summer program, tells 12 News he’s made new friends through the program.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “We do a lot of activities that aren’t too hard and I’ve learned a lot of stuff.”