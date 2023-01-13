PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has called a news conference Friday to announce the search process for the city’s next police chief.

Outgoing Chief Hugh Clements will also be on hand for the 12:15 p.m. event.

Watch the news conference live using the video player above.

Clements announced in late December that he would be stepping down after serving as chief for more than a decade. He agreed to stay on as an advisor in the search for his replacement.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré also left his post at the start of the year. Smiley is serving as public safety commissioner in the interim.