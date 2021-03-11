Watch: Providence mayor, police to give update on crackdown of illegal vehicles on city streets

Providence
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Hugh Clements have scheduled a news conference for noon Thursday to discuss continued efforts to crack down on the use of illegal vehicles on city streets.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

The briefing follows the arrest of two ATV riders accused of leading police on a chase through Cranston and Providence.

Over the past several years, Providence police officers have been trying to enforce a ban on the operation of ATVs and dirt bikes throughout the city.

As warmer weather approaches, officials are warning those who continue to ride these vehicles illegally on city streets that it will not be tolerated by police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community