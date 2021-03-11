Watch: Providence mayor, police to give update on crackdown of illegal vehicles on city streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Hugh Clements have scheduled a news conference for noon Thursday to discuss continued efforts to crack down on the use of illegal vehicles on city streets.

The briefing follows the arrest of two ATV riders accused of leading police on a chase through Cranston and Providence.

Over the past several years, Providence police officers have been trying to enforce a ban on the operation of ATVs and dirt bikes throughout the city.

As warmer weather approaches, officials are warning those who continue to ride these vehicles illegally on city streets that it will not be tolerated by police.