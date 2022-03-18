CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown official expressed concern about “people showing up from Providence” in a town meeting Monday, sparking outrage from Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and others.

In a discussion on bringing food trucks to town events, Charlestown Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Gallup commented that a police detail would be needed in case people from Providence showed up.

“They might want to go with their children and do something else while they’re there in the park,” Gallup said. “Or if we’re going to have people showing up from Providence and hanging out that we don’t know, along with our children, some people aren’t going to appreciate that, and I can tell you that for a fact. So you’re going to need that police detail. Sorry, it needs to be that way.”

Elorza called it “coded, derogatory language” in a statement Wednesday and asked Gallup, a former Charlestown police officer, to apologize.

“It cuts to the heart of why so many people, especially people of color, have deep distrust of government and the very systems we all depend upon for our safety,” Elorza said. “We must demand more from those who work in public service and hold ourselves to higher standards. I hope Kevin is able to reflect on his comments and offer the residents of Providence an apology.”

In a letter to the Town Council, Gallup apologized on Friday.

“The past week has certainly given me a better, wider way to consider my words and actions,” Gallup wrote. “I feel a need to apologize to a number of people, and I will begin with those closest to me. My comments reflected badly on my community, the Town Council, and my colleagues in town government. I also owe an apology to the people of Providence, and people of color everywhere for the meaning of my words.”

Elorza said Friday that he knows it doesn’t reflect the entire community of Charlestown, but hopes that the situation turns into something positive for both Providence and Charlestown.

“I thought [his apology] was very classy,” Elorza added. “It sounds as though he reflected on it and really regrets it, so from our standpoint, apology accepted.”