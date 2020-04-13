Providence Marriott tapped for first responder quarantine center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence has contracted with the Providence Marriott to quarantine police officers and firefighters if they want to do so away from their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, no first responders have chosen to stay at the Marriott, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, though there has been a revolving number of officers and firefighters in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Paré said right now, there are five officers who have tested positive for the virus and two others who are in quarantine, for a total of seven. One firefighter who tested positive is currently isolating as well.

All of those first responders are quarantining at sites of their choosing, Paré said. He added that another 27 officers are being monitored for symptoms, but are still working.

Police Chief Hugh Clements said officers who test positive are making lists of their “direct and prolonged contacts,” which helps the department determine who to put on quarantine or keep on the job with monitoring. He said the number of officers being monitored or on quarantine is constantly fluctuating day to day.

The city decided to set up a quarantine center so that first responders who are having contact with the public — including responding to COVID-19 medical calls — would have a quarantine option away from their homes and families.

The city has agreed to pay the hotel $79 per night per room for any police or firefighter quarantines, according to the details submitted to the Board of Contract and Supply. After the first responder leaves the hotel, the city will pay an additional $500 for specialized cleaning of the room.

The public safety department estimates spending $32,120 on the quarantine center, based on an estimate of 20 members spending 14 days at the hotel. If no one chooses to stay the Marriott, the city will not pay the hotel anything.

The city also asked the contract board to approve $10,000 for Pranzi Catering to provide food for the first responders staying at the quarantine center.

The contracts for the hotel and catering were not put out to public bid, as is normally required, because of the COVID-19 emergency.

The emergency contracts were approved at Monday’s meeting of the Providence Board of Contract and Supply, but City Treasurer James Lombardi voted against the measures, citing concern that other bids were not considered.

“There’s no question that this service is needed,” Lombardi said of the quarantine center. “We should always be looking for the lowest reasonable price.”

He contended that if the city was not going use the formal bidding process, they should at least get three “informal” bids — essentially pricing out the options before selecting one hotel.

Larry Mancini, the city’s chief financial officer, pointed to a section of the city charter that says “emergency purchases” can be made for an “unforeseen situation, requiring immediate attention in order to safeguard the welfare of the people of the city, and one which renders the process of competitive bidding impractical or impossible.”

Mancini said that “time is of the essence” due to the pandemic.

Paré said the city did speak to three locations informally for the quarantine center, but did not get written bids.

The general manager of the Marriott did not respond to an email seeking comment.

One of the owners of Pranzi Catering, Nick Mattiello, said the company received a request from the city two weeks ago to see if they could handle the catering job, and when contacted by WPRI 12 he had not yet received word that the company was selected. (Mattiello is a cousin of the House speaker of the same name.)

Mattiello said his catering company has been decimated by the pandemic, with weddings and events canceled or postponed. He said the company has provided catering service to the city of Providence in the past, including for the Providence Emergency Management Agency during winter storms.

