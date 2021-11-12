Providence man used taser on officer, K9 during foot pursuit after crashing stolen car

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man is set to face a judge on Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot pursuit through West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, according to police.

West Bridgewater Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that a male driver appeared to be losing consciousness behind the wheel. Officers then observed a Toyota driving in and out of travel lanes at the intersection of Mandley and West Street.

As officers tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped away into traffic on the wrong side of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle before crashing into the woods.

The suspect, later identified as Jesse Marinaro, 30, fled by foot into the woods toward a neighboring condominium complex and broke into a home, but was chased off by the homeowner, police said.

Police say they were able to catch up to Marinaro and attempted to bring him to the ground. While struggling, Marinaro attempted to take the officer’s taser and struck both the officer and himself. The officer was reportedly incapacitated for several seconds allowing Marinaro to take the taser and continue to flee.

Marinaro tried to break into one of the responding police cruisers but was unable to get inside since the vehicle was locked, and then continued to run into the woods, police added.

Officers set up a perimeter before deploying a K-9 officer and his K-9 partner, Fedor, to search the area.

Marinaro was located in a backyard on Crescent Street but he refused several attempts to comply causing police to deploy K-9 Fedor to assist in the apprehension.

Police say Marinaro allegedly attempted to fight K-9 Fedor and used the taser to stun the K-9 repeatedly. Officers were able to subdue Marinaro and take him into custody.

Two officers were treated at local hospitals for injuries and are expected to have a full recovery, police said. K-9 Fedor is also said to be doing well and is with his police handler.

Marinaro will be arraigned on the following charges: