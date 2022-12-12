PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man pleaded guilty to trafficking $6,300 in cocaine and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Officials said Josimar Pereira, 36, carried out six different transactions in one month starting in January 2020. The FBI seized the drugs in each of the transactions, Cunha said.

Pereira was charged with one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Pereira was on probation when he was arrested. He was previously convicted in 2018 of possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

Pereira’s sentencing is scheduled for March 23.