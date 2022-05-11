PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though Craig Greenslade was forced from his Providence apartment by flames Wednesday afternoon, he’s grateful that his kids were saved.

Those “kids” are his three cats, which firefighters rescued from the burning building.

“I’m so happy,” Greenslade said when he was first reunited with his pets. “Everything else could be lost … but I have them, and they’re the ones that calm me down.”

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Jutras tells 12 News firefighters rushed to Waldo Street to find flames coming from the back of the building.

Even though the fire was quickly knocked down, Jutras said the building sustained significant fire and smoke damage

Five people, including Greenslade, have been displaced.

While Greenslade will need to find a place to stay for the time being, he’s thankful for the firefighters who risked their lives to save his beloved pets.

“They’re with me, so I really don’t care,” he said. “You can replace TVs and stuff, and while you can replace kitties too, they’re not my cats, they’re my kids. They really are.”

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.