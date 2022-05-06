PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an innocent bystander during a 2020 shooting in Providence.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office announced Felix Rosado-Hernandez, 20, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez.

“In 2020, the defendant perpetrated a senseless act of gun violence that cut short the life of an innocent bystander and forever changed the lives of his family and loved ones,” Neronha said in a statement. “While nothing can bring Mr. Gonzalez back to his family, it is my hope that this sentence will bring his family a measure of justice.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, Neronha’s office said the state was prepared to prove that Rosado-Hernandez shot and killed Gonzalez outside a Progress Avenue home in July 2020.

While visiting his significant other, Rosado-Hernandez saw a man he recognized park a truck and walk into the home’s basement, according to Neronha’s office. He then “developed a plan to attack, shoot, and kill the individual,” who he believed was involved in a previous violent crime.

Rosado-Hernandez left the area, returned about a half-hour later and waited on nearby Terrace Avenue. Once his target returned to the truck, Neronha’s office said he fired 14 bullets in his direction.

Rosado-Hernandez missed the intended target but struck and killed Gonzalez, who was standing nearby, according to Neronha’s office.

Police later learned Gonzalez was doing construction work on the home when he was shot. They were never able to recover the gun that was used.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré commended the Providence police and attorney general’s office for their work on the case.

“The defendant is more than deserving of this sentence and hopefully this will allow the victims’ loved ones some sense of justice,” Paré said in a statement.