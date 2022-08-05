PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man will spend more than four decades behind bars for strangling a woman to death back in 2015.

Efrain Blanco, 38, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Zenaida Pacheco.

He was sentenced to 60 years with 42 to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions and the remainder suspended with probation, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said Blanco killed Pacheco on Oct. 25, 2015, at her Randall Street apartment.

Surveillance images of Blanco were released the following week, and police said he turned himself in within hours.

Blanco’s DNA was found on the power cord used in the murder, the AG’s office said.

“Nothing can return Zenaida to her family, but we can deliver justice for her and for them, and that has now been achieved,” Neronha said in a statement. “The defendant has been removed from the community, to spend decades in confinement, his ability to harm others eliminated.”