PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man will spend nearly three decades behind bars for his role in the murder of a 78-year-old man back in 2013.

Joel Valdez , 34, pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy stemming from several additional cases.

He was sentenced to 50 years with 28 to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions and the remainder suspended with probation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

Prosecutors said Valdez and Leopoldo Belen broke into a home on Ontario Street in Providence when the homeowner, Delor Cabral, ran upstairs to see what was going on.

As Cabral entered the apartment, Belen threw him to the floor and stomped on him before he and Valdez fled from the scene.

Cabral suffered significant trauma to the head and neck and died a month later from his injuries, according to prosecutors.

Belen was convicted of second-degree murder in June of this year and was sentenced to life in prison.