Providence man pleads not guilty in gruesome murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a gruesome murder investigation in Providence has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, robbery and breaking and entering.

Troy Ingram, 21, appeared in Providence Superior Court Wednesday. He’s accused in the killing of Moshin Muhammad, 40, in July.

Police say Ingram and the victim had never met before the night of the killing when they believe Ingram broke into Muhammad’s Jewett Street apartment.

According to Major David Lapatin, the two men had a “conversation” that led to the killing.

Muhammad worked at 7-Eleven on Smith Hill. Police said his coworkers were concerned when he didn’t show up for work and officers made the gruesome discovery during a wellness check.

Ingram is being held without bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for March 11.