Providence man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Providence man will soon be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in a fentanyl-trafficking conspiracy.

Dario Bier Romero, 28, and his alleged co-conspirator Gerson Franco Guerrero have been in custody since their arrest in June 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Lelling said approximately three kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the two men by federal investigators, and an additional kilogram of the powerful painkiller was later found in Romero’s home along with drug-packaging materials.

Romero pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to Lelling.

Lelling said the charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl alone carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, as well as fines and at least five years of supervised release.