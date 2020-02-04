Providence man pleads guilty to taking part in check fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI/AP) ─ A Providence man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud banks of hundreds of thousands of dollars by depositing phony checks and then quickly withdrawing the funds before the banks discovered the checks were fraudulent.

Edmilson Rodrigues, 21, admitted to taking part in a scheme that duplicated real checks provided to members of the conspiracy by insiders at local law firms, social services agencies and local colleges, federal prosecutors said.

Last April, Rodrigues, along with Stefan Gaye, 27, Nestor Concepcion, 23, Luis Rodriguez, 19, Terrell Witherspoon, 23, and Leslie Susana, 20, all of Providence, were indicted in the scheme.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez admitted to joining the group in June 2017, depositing bogus checks and then either withdrawing the funds or telling other people to do so.

Court documents allege that on at least 18 occasions between May 2013 and February 2019, members of the conspiracy deposited bogus checks and withdrew funds, defrauding banks of more than $100,000.

Rodrigues pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud on Tuesday. He is expected to be sentenced in May.