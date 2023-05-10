PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been convicted for his role in a widespread drug trafficking ring, according to U.S. District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents reveal Garcia-Rodriguez was part of a drug trafficking organization spanning Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Rodriguez delivered fentanyl in quantities ranging from 49 to 127 grams to a federal cooperating source four times back in 2021.

Detectives also found roughly 35 grams of fentanyl while searching his residence last July, according to Rollins.

Garcia-Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.