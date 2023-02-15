PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man admitted in court Wednesday to possessing 251 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Mason Nieves, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Cunha said officers searched his home and found the drugs in a kitchen cabinet. Officers also discovered a loaded gun under his bed and $1,591 in cash.

This comes less than a week after Nieves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids in connection with a scheme from February 2021. Cunha said Nieves distributed more than 60,000 units of steroids.

Nieves is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.