Providence man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man faces up to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman announced Monday.

Antonio Rivera, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Weisman’s office.

In pleading guilty, Rivera admitted to selling nearly 60 grams of heroin for $2,500 in April 2018 and selling nearly 8.5 grams of fentanyl and a semiautomatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine to an undercover ATF agent for $1,330 the following October.

Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct 15.