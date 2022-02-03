Providence man pleads guilty to COVID unemployment fraud

This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. The Trump Justice Department secretly seized the phone records of three Washington Post reporters who covered the federal investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign, the newspaper said Friday, May 7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently filing applications in five states for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits, and collecting tens of thousands of dollars he was not eligible for.

Federal prosecutors say Keishon Brown, 33, submitted fraudulent online applications with unemployment agencies in Massachusetts, Arizona, Nevada, Virginia, and California for pandemic-related unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Brown claimed in his applications he was unemployed, but that he had previously worked in each of those states, when he had not.

He collected a total of more than $62,000 in benefits he was not entitled to receive.