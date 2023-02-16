PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man admitted in court to his role in a counterfeit check scheme that resulted in more than $71,000 in losses to banks, U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office said.

Julio Ariza, 27, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Prosecutors said Ariza made out at least seven fake checks totaling $102,694.38.

His co-conspirator, 27-year-old Nestor Concepcion of Johnston, pleaded guilty to similar charges in January 2022, according to Cunha’s office He was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Ariza is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16.