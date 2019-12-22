Providence man killed in Fitchburg, Mass. crash

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash that happened in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

According to State Police-Leominster, they received a report of a crash on Route 2 west near exit 29 just after 5 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a van that had crashed into a tree off of the roadway.

The driver, only identified as 54-year-old man from Providence, suffered from serious injuries. He was taken to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the man was the only person in the van at the time.

The crash is still under investigation.