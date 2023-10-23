PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man facing gun and drug charges is set to face a judge on Monday.

Philip DeBartolo, 38, will be arraigned on several drug and gun-related charges after a statewide grand jury indicted him last month.

This comes after police seized 20 guns and 44 pounds of marijuana in March.

A three-month-long investigation revealed that DeBartolo was illegally distributing large quantities of marijuana throughout Providence and West Warwick.

Search warrants were conducted in both cities and police seized 20 guns, seven of which were ghost guns. Two of those seven were AR-15 guns-style weapons, police said.

The Providence Police Department worked with the ATF, the West Warwick Police Department, and the Urban Violent Crime Task Force.