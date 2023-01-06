PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of shooting and killing someone outside of a gentleman’s club last year is facing new charges, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Robert Komhlan, 37, with murder and multiple firearms charges.

Komhlan is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Angelo Gomez outside the Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club back in April 2022. He was captured two months later in Georgia hiding in a Sandy Springs apartment, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two rival gangs inside the club.

Police said Gomez was hit when Komhlan pulled up in an SUV, got out and opened fire outside the Allens Avenue establishment. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a week later.

Komhlan is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 11.