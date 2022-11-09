A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of fraudulently applying for and receiving more than $7,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits will spend at least a month behind bars, according to prosecutors.

Deeshawn Gadson, 32, pleaded guilty back in January to wire fraud after prosecutors said he received $7,170 through an online application that falsely stated he lived and worked in Arizona.

Prosecutors said Gadson had already received roughly $20,302 in non-fraudulent benefits from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training.

Gadson was sentenced to serve 30 days in prison followed by three months of home confinement and electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to pay $7,170 in restitution to the Arizona State Department of Economic Safety.