PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of robbing five banks within five weeks in early 2022 will spend two-and-a-half years behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Dashawn Diaz, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery and four counts of second-degree robbery earlier this year.

Diaz admitted in court to robbing three banks in Providence, one in East Providence and one in Pawtucket between Jan. 12 and Feb. 8, according to Cunha. It is believed Diaz stole a total of $15,807.

Each time, Cunha said Diaz would pass a note to the teller announcing that he was robbing the bank.

In one instance, Cunha said Diaz told the teller, “Hurry! Big bills only,” as he passed a note that read “armed robbery.” Diaz did not show a weapon during any of the five robberies, according to investigators.

Cunha said Diaz robbed two of the Providence banks and the Pawtucket bank on three consecutive days in January. He then robbed the third Providence bank on Feb. 1 and the one in East Providence on Feb. 8.

Diaz was taken into custody a few days after the East Providence bank robbery, ending his crime spree. Terrence Lafauret was also arrested in connection with the East Providence robbery.

In total, Diaz was sentenced Monday to serve 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay back the banks he stole from.