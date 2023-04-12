PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man convicted for shooting and killing another man during a botched drug deal will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Johnny Xaykosy, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder last week in the 2021 shooting death of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni.

Xaykosy killed DiPanni shortly after the two met up for a late-night drug deal, according to prosecutors. He reportedly shot DiPanni in the chest from his car before driving off.

Xakosy was sentenced to two life sentences, a consecutive five-year sentence and a consecutive 10-year suspended sentence with 10 years of probation.

“Nickolas DiPanni was only 31 when he was taken from his family and loved ones,” Neronha said. “While [this] sentencing will not bring Nickolas back or take away his family’s suffering, I hope the consecutive life sentences that [Xakosy] will deservedly serve will bring some amount of relief.”