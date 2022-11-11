A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to prison for trafficking narcotics and possessing an illegal weapon, the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced.

Tyrece McCants, 31, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to sell one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

He was sentenced to 15 years with eight to serve at the ACI and the remainder suspended with probation.

The AG’s office said investigators seized about 37 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of cocaine, $2,200 in cash and other items indicating drug distribution during a search of McCants’s Newark Street home in March.

McCants tried to run and discard the ghost gun, but was soon captured.

“We have charged approximately 50 cases involving such guns over the past two years,” Neronha said. “It should come as no surprise that these ghost gun kits, obtained without the necessity of a background check, are sought by those seeking to make money by providing arms to criminals or criminals seeking to arm themselves.”