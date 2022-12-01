A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who reportedly possessed several illegal firearms and narcotics will spend the next five years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Willie Washington Jr., 24, pleaded no contest earlier this month to three counts of possession of a firearm after a previous conviction of a crime of violence, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Nernoha said Washington was arrested in Medford back in November 2020 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Officers searched Washington’s home soon after he was apprehended and found a variety of illegal firearms and narcotics, including:

A fully-loaded Taurus Ultra Lite .38 special revolver

A Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 rounds

A Mossberg 590a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun

A 50-round 9mm large-capacity drum magazine

Dozens of rounds of various ammunition

Roughly 13.2 grams of cocaine

18 fentanyl pills

Roughly 15.9 grams of MDMA

Approximately $1,400 in cash

Various paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking

Washington was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with five to serve and the remainder on probation.

“The threat of illegal firearms in the hands of those all too willing to use them to protect criminal activity, or to settle senseless disputes, is the reason why it is critical that law enforcement agencies work together to quickly investigate violent crime,” Neronha said. “This significant sentence sends a clear message that this criminal activity isn’t worth the penalty of incarceration.”