PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Tyrone Robinson pleaded no contest Wednesday to assault with intent to commit murder, intent to commit murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

Robinson shot officer Matthew McGloin in the chest in August 2019 after he parked next to his vehicle outside of a laundromat, according to prosecutors.

McGloin suffered an impact injury but survived thanks to the protective vest he was wearing. His partner, who was also in the cruiser, was not injured.

“The men and women in law enforcement in Providence and beyond work hard to ensure the safety of Rhode Islanders every day, knowing that significant risk to their own safety is never far away,” Neronha said. “This case vividly illustrates the scope of that risk.”

Neronha said Robinson fired six shots before running back to his Douglas Avenue home, where he surrendered following a brief standoff.

“[Robinson’s] intent here was clear: to kill or seriously injure a police officer, with civilians nearby, and in broad daylight,” Neronha said. “His conduct deserves the harshest of penalties and merits the decades of imprisonment imposed by the court.”

Robinson was sentenced to 60 years with 40 to serve and a 20-year non-parolable suspended sentence, along with 60 years of probation.