PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man back in 2017.

Richard Sostre, 36, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old William Rodriguez, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2017, police were called to a multi-family home on Chalkstone Avenue and found Rodriguez suffering from serious stab wounds. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died.

Investigators learned Rodriguez was living in the basement apartment below Sostre’s mother.

Sostre was later arrested, and police said he admitted to stabbing the victim and throwing away the murder weapon and bloody clothes, according to the AG’s office. Police recovered the knife, but not the clothes.

The AG’s office said Sostre was sentenced to 50 years with 32 and a half to serve at the ACI and the remainder suspended with 50 years of probation.