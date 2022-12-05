A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of selling methamphetamine pills will spend the next three years behind bars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Jamont Patrick, 30, pleaded guilty last month to knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.

Prosecutors said Patrick sold more than a pound of meth pills last year to a confidential law enforcement informant.

Patrick was arrested back in November 2021, which is when officers searched his residence and found approximately 189 grams of pills containing methamphetamine and various items used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Patrick was sentenced to serve three years in prison followed by three years of federal supervised release.