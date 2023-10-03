PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man convicted in a deadly shooting two years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Quelon Page, who was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year, received two consecutive life sentences Tuesday.

Neronha said Page shot 25-year-old Tyreik Grundy to death as he sat inside his parked car on Pope Street back in May 2021.

Investigators identified Page as a suspect using security camera footage, which showed the 33-year-old opening the rear passenger door of Grundy’s car and hopping inside. Page then shot Grundy six times before getting out of the vehicle and taking off, according to Neronha.

Detectives also connected Page to the murder through DNA collected from the rear passenger door handle of Grundy’s car. In addition, Neronha said the search history on Page’s phone included terms related to the murder in the days following Grundy’s death.

Page turned himself in less than a week after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“[Page] shot Tyriek Grundy six times and left him to die, inflicting lifelong pain on his loved ones,” Neronha said. “The life sentence imposed here is appropriate and as always, I hope it acts as a deterrent to those who callously use guns to commit violence.”