PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man convicted on charges stemming from a road rage incident and an unrelated armed standoff will spend the next 18 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Timothy Desjardins pleaded guilty earlier this week to a slew of felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Desjardins was first arrested back in October 2021 for shooting a man in the head. The shooting was prompted by a road rage incident, in which Desjardins and the victim pulled into a parking lot on Atwells Avenue to confront one another.

The 36-year-old was taken into custody again in November 2021 following an armed standoff at a Federal Hill barbershop. Desjardins barricaded himself inside the business after officers tried to approach him as he was walking down the street.

Desjardins has also been federally charged for his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Neronha said Desjardins’ crimes are “…classic examples of what happens when guns get into the hands of violent criminals who have no respect for human life or the law.”

“This sentencing means that a dangerous man will be behind bars for a long time, and Rhode Islanders will be safer for it,” he said.

Desjardins was sentenced to 38 years in prison with 18 to serve, as well as a 20-year nonparolable suspended sentence.