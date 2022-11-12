A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to serve 16 years in prison, six to serve for trafficking fentanyl and possessing an illegal gun, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Neronha said police searched Taveras’ apartment on Gillen Street back in February and seized more than 60 grams of fentanyl and a semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine, about $8,800 in cash, and other items indicating drug trafficking.

Taveras also had his license suspended for 10 years along with 16 years of probation.