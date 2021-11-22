Providence man gets 14 years on weapons, drug charges

Providence

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man found to be in possession of drugs and two guns that he was barred from possessing because of a previous conviction for a violent crime has been sentenced to serve 14 years in prison.

The state attorney’s general’s office said Monday that 36-year-old Francisco Vega was sentenced last week to 20 years behind bars with 14 to serve and the balance suspended with probation.

According to prosecutors, Providence police seized two loaded pistols and fentanyl from Vega in August 2020 following a traffic stop and execution of a search warrant at his home.

