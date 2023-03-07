PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted on drug and fraud charges will spend the next 13 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Victor St. Hill, 49, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, as well as conspiracy to commit fraud.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a multi-year Rhode Island State Police investigation, during which court-approved wiretaps led to the arrest of 21 suspects.

Those wiretaps revealed that St. Hill had reportedly lied to an insurance agency when asked about a car crash involving one of the other suspects.

When officers searched St. Hill’s car in connection with the suspected fraud, prosecutors said they found 89 fentanyl pills, 10 amphetamine pills, 11 grams of cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash.

St. Hill was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 13 to serve, as well as a seven-year suspended sentence and 20 years of probation.