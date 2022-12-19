PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors said the scam targeted Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Those involved would use stolen and fake business credit accounts to buy building, roofing, electrical, plumbing, and other contractor supplies.

Taveras-Garcia admitted in court that he purchased construction materials for his roofing business from another member of the conspiracy, according to Cunha’s office.

Following his prison term, Taveras-Garcia will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $46,749 in restitution Citibank, which provided lines of credit to Home Depot customers.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Abel Bier Romero of Cranston, is still awaiting trial. He is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.