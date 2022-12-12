PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man in the city last year.

Andrew Mangru, 23, was found guilty of several charges including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced.

Bonilla was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2021. Police said he was dropping off a woman outside a home on Harwol Street when Mangru approached them. As the woman got out of the car, Mangru assaulted her and knocked her to the ground.

Mangru approached Bonilla and fired at least five shots, hitting Bonilla three times, according to police. Mangru then assaulted the female again before fleeing.

Police said Bonilla drove off but soon crashed on Branch Avenue. He was pronounced dead by first responders.

The attorney general’s office said Mangru had previously dated the woman. He was arrested two weeks later, but police never found the gun that was used.

Investigators also found Mangru sent a letter in December 2021 to an individual, asking them to persuade the female not to testify against Mangru at a future bail hearing.

In addition to murder, Mangru was convicted of discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, domestic assault, carrying a pistol without a license, obstruction of the judicial system, attempted solicitation, and attempt to violate a no-contact order.

Mangru is being held without bail at the ACI. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.