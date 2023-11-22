PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been convicted of killing a Lincoln man at an autobody shop back in April 2021.

After a two-week trial, the jury found 44-year-old Phillip Manners guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Joshua Costa, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Phillip Manners

Prosecutors said Manners shot Costa after the two men met inside a garage off Harris Avenue. Costa allegedly pulled out a gun and tried to run off with a bag belonging to Manners, prompting him to get a gun himself and open fire at Costa.

Manners was identified as a suspect in the shooting 10 days later.

He was also convicted of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm without a license.

The AG’s office said Manners will be sentenced at a later date. He’s currently being held without bail at the ACI.