PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a drug deal gone wrong three years ago has been found guilty, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Michael Domenech, 38, was convicted of manslaughter last week following a five-day jury trial.

Domenech stabbed 31-year-old Corey Vargas 13 times in September 2020 after he tried to run off without paying for 7 grams of fentanyl, according to prosecutors. He was eventually brought to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified Domenech as the suspect using surveillance footage and witness testimony. He was taken into custody a couple weeks later in California while trying to cross the border into Mexico.

“One man is dead, and one will undoubtedly serve a significant prison sentence, all because of a dispute over seven grams of fentanyl,” Neronha said. “Unfortunately, drug-related violence is far too common within our community, and the results are always devastating.”

Domenech is currently being held without bail at the ACI pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 26.