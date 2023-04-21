PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman several times after a party two years ago, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Hector Ramirez, 38, was convicted Friday on three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Ramirez sexually assaulted a woman at a Motel 6 in Warwick back in March 2021 after the two met at a house party in Providence.

The woman remembered being invited to and attending the party, according to prosecutors, but did not remember what happened after she left. Prosecutors said her next memory was waking up as Ramirez was sexually assaulting her.

The victim reported the sexual assault later that day. Prosecutors said DNA collected during a sexual assault exam matched Ramirez, who was eventually arrested.

“Sexual assault is chronically underreported for many reasons, and so each time we bring a perpetrator of sexual violence to justice, I hope it helps other victims remember that they are not alone,” Neronha said. “This guilty verdict sends a clear message that offenders of sexual violence will be held accountable for the enormous trauma they inflict upon their victims.”

Ramirez is being held without bail pending his sentencing, which as not yet been scheduled.