PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A jury has found a Providence man guilty of shooting another man to death two years ago.

After a two-week trial, 32-year-old Quelon Page was convicted Tuesday of the murder of 25-year-old Tyreik Grundy, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Quelon Page

Grundy was found dead inside a vehicle parked off Pope Street in May 2021. Using security camera footage and witness testimony, prosecutors showed Page walked up to the SUV, opened the rear passenger door and shot Grundy six times.

DNA evidence collected from the door of the SUV was later found to be a match for Page. He surrendered to police in September and was indicted later that month.

In addition to first-degree murder, Page was found guilty of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

The AG’s office said he’s currently being held without bail at the ACI and will be sentenced at a later date.