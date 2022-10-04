PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl more than a decade ago was found guilty for the second time Tuesday.

Leron Porter, 41, was convicted by a jury in the death of Tiphany Tallo, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Porter was ordered in 2014 to serve three life sentences for Tallo’s murder, but that conviction was vacated earlier this year after an appeals court declared a mistrial.

The shooting happened in May 2011 during a violent melee at a home on Spruce Street. Prosecutors said Porter and several family members drove there that night to confront Tallo’s sister about an ongoing dispute.

When they arrived, Porter and Tallo’s sister immediately started fighting, according to prosecutors. The situation escalated when his family members started stabbing her with a knife and beating her with a wooden bat.

Prosecutors said Porter then shot Tallo in the chest as she tried to intervene. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Porter and his family members took off after the shooting, but were apprehended a short time later.

“Tiphany Tallo meant everything to her family, friends and community,” Neronha said. “Just 17 years old when she was murdered … she had her whole life ahead of her. A life that undoubtedly would have brought much joy to others and accomplished much for the community. Her possibilities were limitless.”

Porter was found guilty of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Neronha said Porter was on supervised release after serving nearly eight years behind bars for a federal firearms violation. He was released from custody just days before he shot and killed Tallo.

The state is requesting the court deem Porter a habitual criminal, which would ensure he receives a maximum 25-year sentence, consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

Porter is currently being held without bail at the ACI pending his sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements said Tuesday’s verdict “sends a strong message to those involved in violent crime.”

“Law enforcement officials will not tire in their pursuit of justice” he added. “Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones … with hope that this verdict can bring some sense of justice to them following this traumatic, life-altering experience.”