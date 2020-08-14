Providence man charged with torching police cruiser during riot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The FBI and Providence police have arrested a man suspected of setting a police cruiser ablaze during a riot downtown back in early June.
Luis Joel Sierra, 34, of Providence, is facing a federal arson charge, the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman announced Friday.
Last week, the FBI offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
The agency opened an investigation into the violent and destructive night soon after it happened. Police have already arrested a Warwick woman who was captured on video jumping on top of the cruiser moments before it was set on fire. Detectives also released images of two potential suspects in the arson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or submit a tip online.
