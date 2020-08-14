Providence man charged with torching police cruiser during riot

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The FBI and Providence police have arrested a man suspected of setting a police cruiser ablaze during a riot downtown back in early June.

Luis Joel Sierra, 34, of Providence, is facing a federal arson charge, the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman announced Friday.

Last week, the FBI offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The agency opened an investigation into the violent and destructive night soon after it happened. Police have already arrested a Warwick woman who was captured on video jumping on top of the cruiser moments before it was set on fire. Detectives also released images of two potential suspects in the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour