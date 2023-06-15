PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man in connection with a road rage incident on Route 6 earlier this year.

Kyme Gallagher, 32, has been charged with felony assault and various firearms charges.

Gallagher is accused of shooting at another vehicle on the Dean Street on-ramp from Route 6 East back in April. No one inside the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police said Gallagher was on long-term parole for previous weapons charges at the time of the shooting.

Investigators searched Gallagher’s Cranston Street apartment and found three guns, including one ghost gun and another with an obliterated serial number. Detectives also uncovered numerous large-capacity feeding devices.

Gallagher was arraigned last week and ordered held without bail as a parole violator. He’s scheduled to return to court in September.