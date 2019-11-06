Providence man charged after stolen firearm, pot found during traffic stop

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Police arrested a man Monday after finding him in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.

Dariel Luna, 18, of Providence was pulled over on Walnut Street due to a moving violation.

Police said the officer allegedly smelled marijuana inside Luna’s vehicle, which led him to search the car.

The officer found a pistol stuffed inside Luna’s pants and a plastic bag of marijuana. Police later learned the pistol was reported stolen February 2018 out of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Luna was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, operating on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.