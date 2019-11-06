Live Now
Your Election Headquarters – Election Night Coverage
Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Providence man charged after stolen firearm, pot found during traffic stop

Providence

by: Emily Jones,

Posted: / Updated:
Local Election Results on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Police arrested a man Monday after finding him in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop.

Dariel Luna, 18, of Providence was pulled over on Walnut Street due to a moving violation.

Police said the officer allegedly smelled marijuana inside Luna’s vehicle, which led him to search the car.

The officer found a pistol stuffed inside Luna’s pants and a plastic bag of marijuana. Police later learned the pistol was reported stolen February 2018 out of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Luna was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, operating on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com