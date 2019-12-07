Providence man asks for public’s help catching porch pirate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Williams Etim asked his landlord to check his surveillance system after a package he was expecting didn’t arrive, he was shocked by what he saw.

The package, which contained a Christmas gift, had arrived on time and was sitting on the front porch — until a man walking down the street picked it up and took off with it.

Courtesy of Williams Etim

Etim called it a frustrating situation.

“That’s my money,” he said. “It’s not like I borrowed it, or got it for free. It’s not right for someone to pick up a package that isn’t theirs.”

Etim said he ordered the package from Walmart back in November and was expecting it to arrive the day before Thanksgiving.

“Whenever a package arrives, it stays there until I pick it up or my neighbors bring it in — if they’re there,” he said.

Etim said he’s usually at work when packages are delivered, and his neighbors were away for Thanksgiving. He assumed Walmart was behind on deliveries because of the holiday.

But several weeks passed, and the package still didn’t arrive.

That’s when he remembered his landlord had a security camera aimed at the front door.

Courtesy of Williams Etim

The surveillance footage showed a man wearing a gray winter jacket walking by with a woman. After walking by the building, the man returned to the porch and took the package.

Etim said he reported the theft to the police but hopes the thief just does the right thing.

“It’s wrong to take what doesn’t belong to you,” Etim said. “If you don’t want to bring it to me, just bring it to Walmart and drop it there, but the person should change his ways.”

With the holiday season already in full swing, Etim said he wanted to make sure the community was aware of the incident — with the hope of preventing it from happening to someone else.

“I think people should be conscious of the environment,” Etim said. “If you see strange movements or a random person just walking up to somebody’s porch, I think people should be able to help out their neighbors,” he added.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports that nearly 26 million Americans have had holiday packages stolen from their front porch or doorstep.

The BBB offered the following tips for those expecting packages in the mail this holiday season: