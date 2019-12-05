Providence man arrested on drug, gun charges

Breaking News
Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is being held on several drug and firearm charges after executing a search warrant of his Dover Street apartment Thursday.

Johnny Veng, 29, was arrested after police found a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun, 204 grams of fentanyl, 368 grams of heroin, 349 grams of cocaine and approximately 93 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Veng is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of firearm after a previous conviction of a crime of violence
  • Possession of between 1 ounce and 1 kilogram of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
  • Possession of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver
  • Possession of marijuana

Veng was ordered held without bail by a Justice of the Peace and will be formally arraigned Friday in Sixth Division District Court.

