PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing a slew of charges after cocaine and various firearms were discovered inside his home, according to R.I. State Police.

John Digiovanni, 33, was arrested Thursday after investigators searched his Joslin Street home and found more 53 grams of crack cocaine, 47, grams of cocaine, a Polymer ghost gun, a revolver, a 13-round magazine and assorted ammunition.

Detectives also found more than $16,800 in cash and two money counters, according to police.

Digiovanni has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and crack cocaine, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a ghost gun and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He is currently being held without bail.