Providence man arrested for selling guns without license

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A 24-year-old Providence man is accused of selling firearms without a license, including allegedly to a person who was later arrested for a highway shooting incident.

Chiweze Ihunwo acquired firearms in North Carolina and then re-sold them for a profit, federal prosecutors for the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said Friday.

Ihunwo is also alleged to have arranged to sell firearms to a person who was arrested in connection with a June 23 shooting incident in Providence that took place on I-95.

He was arrested Thursday and taken into federal custody pending a detention hearing. When officers searched Ihunwo’s home, they found an AK-style handgun and various rounds of ammunition.

If convicted of dealing firearms without a license, Ihunwo faces up to five years in prison, three years probation and a fine of $250,000.

State and local police in Providence assisted in investigations, including officers in Randolph, Mass., where Ihunwo lived previously.